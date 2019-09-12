  • Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A deadly crash has been reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland County.

    One lane is blocked in Rostraver Township.

    The coroner is on their way to the scene, according to dispatchers.

