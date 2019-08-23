WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A water main break along Route 51 is fixed and the road has fully reopened.
The break in a more than 50-year-old, 8-inch line was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, but part of both northbound lanes of Route 51 were closed and southbound traffic was limited to one lane until late Friday morning.
While the highway has reopened, only temporary restoration work has been done. Pennsylvania American Water officials said final restoration work will start Monday, limiting traffic to single northbound and southbound lanes between Mall Drive and the Denny’s Restaurant from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Final restoration work is not expected to be completed until mid-September.
Low water pressure in the area forced the Denny's restaurant to close Thursday.
A second water main break in another 8-inch line, which is more than 70 years old, forced repairs along Sunrise Drive at Old Lebanon Church Road, officials said. Four homes had water damage.
