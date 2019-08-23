WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A water main break along Route 51 is disrupting traffic Thursday while crews work to make repairs in the West Mifflin and Pleasant Hills area.
The break in a more than 50-year-old 8-inch line was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Repairs were completed Thursday afternoon, but the northbound lanes of Route 51 are closed between Mall Drive and the Denny’s Restaurant. Southbound traffic is limited to one lane into Friday.
Regular traffic use will be back to normal before Friday's afternoon rush hour.
Low water pressure in the area forced the Denny's restaurant to close.
A second water main break in another 8-inch line, which is more than 70 years old, is forcing repairs along Sunrise Drive at Old Lebanon Church Road, officials said. Four homes had water damage.
Regular service is also expected to resume late Thursday afternoon in that area.
UPDATE: Pa American Water working to fix TWO water main breaks on aging lines here in West Mifflin/Pleasant Hills. I’ll have live updates for you on @WPXI @ 12 & 5. pic.twitter.com/41ifSwzzK7— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 22, 2019
