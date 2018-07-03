  • Route 65 closed for hours due to downed pole, wires

    Updated:

    SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Repairs to a downed pole and wires along Route 65 in Sewickley took several hours Tuesday.

    Crews began working early Tuesday morning. Route 65 was closed between the Haysville light and Interstate 79.

    According to Duquesne Light, power was restored to the area around noon. All lanes reopened by 12:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories