Route 65 closed for hours due to downed pole, wires

SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Repairs to a downed pole and wires along Route 65 in Sewickley took several hours Tuesday.
Crews began working early Tuesday morning. Route 65 was closed between the Haysville light and Interstate 79.
According to Duquesne Light, power was restored to the area around noon. All lanes reopened by 12:30 p.m.
#BREAKING NEWS UPDATE - Traffic NOW GETTING BY with a Single Lane Restriction in Each Direction on Route 65 between Haysville Light and I-79. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/TC23P69RDP— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 3, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- American woman pictured posing with dead 'rare' giraffe she shot in South Africa sparks outrage
- Storms wash out roads, topple trees; state of emergency in O'Hara Township
- Where to watch the fireworks this year in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Newlyweds pose for lit photos in front of fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}