  • Route 65 back open after train fire

    LEETSDALE, Pa. - Route 65 was closed in one direction because of a train fire.

    According to Allegheny County's Twitter page, the southbound lanes were closed near Washington Street in Leetsdale.

    The train engine on fire was on the Norfolk Southern tracks

    Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that the road was back open around 1 p.m.

