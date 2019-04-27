LEETSDALE, Pa. - Route 65 was closed in one direction because of a train fire.
According to Allegheny County's Twitter page, the southbound lanes were closed near Washington Street in Leetsdale.
Leetsdale: Route 65 SB shut in area of 400 block of Washington Street; train engine on fire on Norfolk Southern tracks - fire units responding and police controlling traffic.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 27, 2019
The train engine on fire was on the Norfolk Southern tracks
Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that the road was back open around 1 p.m.
