ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Armstrong County, officials said.
The crash happened on Route 66 between Airport Road in Gilpin Township and Grant Street in Leechburg Borough. That stretch of road was closed in both directions for a period of time, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Further information was not immediately available.
