    SHALER, Pa. - Route 8 in Shaler reopened early Wednesday morning after being closed for about 12 hours because of a crash.

    The crash happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday between East Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.

    It's unclear what caused the crash, but Chopper 11 was over the scene and there was a traffic light laying on the ground.

    No injuries were reported.

    Crews worked overnight to make repairs to a pole and traffic lights.

