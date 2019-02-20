SHALER, Pa. - Route 8 in Shaler reopened early Wednesday morning after being closed for about 12 hours because of a crash.
The crash happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday between East Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.
It's unclear what caused the crash, but Chopper 11 was over the scene and there was a traffic light laying on the ground.
No injuries were reported.
Crews worked overnight to make repairs to a pole and traffic lights.
