PITTSBURGH - PennDOT officials said part of Route 88 is closed Sunday for tree removal operations.
The portion of the road shut down is from McNeilly Road to Route 51.
PennDOT officials said the closure will last from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weather permitting.
Here is a map showing the area impacted:
There are posted detours for drivers along the route too:
West of the Work
- Take Route 88 westbound to Connor Road
- Turn right onto Connor Road
- Turn right onto Washington Road (Route 19)
- Washington Road becomes West Liberty Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to South 51 toward Uniontown
- Follow Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) back to Route 88
- End detour
East of the Work
- Take Route 88 eastbound to Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to South 19 toward Dormont
- Turn left onto West Liberty Avenue (Route 19)
- West Liberty Avenue becomes Washington Road
- Turn left onto Connor Road
- Follow Connor Road to Route 88
- End detour
PennDOT officials said police would be on hand to help direct traffic as well.
