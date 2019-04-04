HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A vehicle has struck a pedestrian on Route 910.
Police and medics are at the scene in Harmar Township near Commerce Drive.
Traffic is down to one lane.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and WATCH 11 at 11.
Accident along Rt 910 near Commerce Dr. Traffic is down to one lane. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/iQPXNNjAFS— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 4, 2019
