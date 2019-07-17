PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Planning Commission voted to approve the latest revision of Rugby Realty’s Brickworks at 21st and Smallman development, a proposal to build a two-building project of seven stories and 390,000 square feet of office space at a four-acre hinge site in a fast redeveloping Strip District.
After the commission set Rugby’s development team back to the drawing board with a continuance on their last design two weeks ago, the Rugby team, including Al. Neyer and Desmone Architects, presented a revision adding more detail and segmenting to a curved glass curtain wall facade that drew considerable criticism previously by the commission, among a host of other changes.
It was enough to result in six commission votes to approve the $80 million development project, with abstentions from commissioners Fred Brown and Sabina Deitrick.
Pittsburgh Business Times
