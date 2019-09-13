WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Rumors of a possible shooting at a Friday night football game are being investigated by the West Mifflin Police Department.
“The police are investigating the rumors attempting to verify the credibility of threats,” the department posted on Facebook.
There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night Friday, the post said.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact police immediately.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park; 2 others inside charged
- Eddie Money, singer and songwriter, dies at 70
- Sources: Antonio Brown eligible to play in first game as New England Patriot despite rape allegation
- VIDEO: Prank-loving father gets hilarious obituary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}