    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Rumors of a possible shooting at a Friday night football game are being investigated by the West Mifflin Police Department.

    “The police are investigating the rumors attempting to verify the credibility of threats,” the department posted on Facebook.

    There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night Friday, the post said.

    Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact police immediately.

