Rumors of threat bringing additional police to Beaver County school district

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - There will be additional police presence Tuesday in the Big Beaver Falls Area School District after rumors of a threat on social media, district officials said.
According to a message on the school district’s website, “these rumors have varied between High School, Middle School, and Central Elementary.”
School resource officers and Beaver Falls police are investigating and have found no credible evidence, the district said.
The additional police presence for Tuesday is an extra precaution, according to the district.
