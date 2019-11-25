PITTSBURGH - "Any comment, Russell?" asked Channel 11's Cara Sapida.
"Pretty much innocent," Russell Marycz responded.
Marycz, 43, is a Megan's Law offender, accused of violently assaulting a 15-year-old boy last month. It happened after the teen was leaving the Sheetz in Monongahela where he went to get food late one night. Police said Marcyz approached the boy, asked for directions and then said his girlfriend was in danger and needed help. Surveillance video showed Marcyz forcing the boy to walk until they got to a local winery, where the teen said he was forced into the vineyards.
Court documents said Marcyz offered the teen $500 and then $1,000 for sex acts. The teen told officers Marcyz tried to rape him.
"You didn't drag that boy into the vineyard? What happened then?" Sapida asked.
"It's about another drug dealer that I was looking for. I was going to hurt the kid," Marycz said.
"You were?" Sapida said.
"I thought he was related to another person who killed a 15-year-old in 2010 at Chess Park," he said.
Marcyz's attorney said his client is being prejudged and that not all of the information about what happened has been released.
