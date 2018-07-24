  • Ryan Shazier, fiancée expecting baby

    Ryan Shazier announced on social media that he and his fiancée are expecting a baby.

    In an Instagram post Tuesday he said:

    "The plan god has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier."

    In one of the photos in the post, the couple is holding a sign that says "Baby Shazier expected January."

