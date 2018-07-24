Ryan Shazier, fiancée expecting baby

Ryan Shazier announced on social media that he and his fiancée are expecting a baby.
In an Instagram post Tuesday he said:
"The plan god has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier."
In one of the photos in the post, the couple is holding a sign that says "Baby Shazier expected January."
