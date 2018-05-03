  • Ryan Shazier to deliver inspirational message to Pittsburgh Public School seniors

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier, will deliver an inspirational message to Pittsburgh Public School seniors Thursday.  

    More than 1,000 students will take part in Pittsburgh Promise “Senior Signing Day” to mark their post-graduate plans for higher education. 

    Shazier, who was injured during a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, will deliver the keynote remarks. 

    The Pittsburgh Promise was created to help thousands of local high school students who likely wouldn’t be able to afford college the opportunity to continue their education. 

    The program guarantees college scholarships to Pittsburgh Public School students who graduate with a minimum of a 2.5 GPA.

    The Pittsburgh Promise will announce a major gift by a corporate sponsor of the event. 

    The celebration will take place at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh.  

     

