    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for 18-year-old Sabrina Bowser from Scott Township. 

    Bowser, who suffers from a prior brain injury hasn't been seen since 8 a.m. Monday.

    According to police, she said she was taking a vacation. 

    Police searched for her throughout the day Tuesday.

    This is a breaking story. This story will be updated when more details become available.

