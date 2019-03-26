SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for 18-year-old Sabrina Bowser from Scott Township.
Bowser, who suffers from a prior brain injury hasn't been seen since 8 a.m. Monday.
According to police, she said she was taking a vacation.
Police searched for her throughout the day Tuesday.
This is a breaking story. This story will be updated when more details become available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bump stocks now illegal as federal ban goes into effect
- Medical examiner identifies remains found behind auto shop as missing woman
- Champion MMA fighter Conor McGregor announces surprise retirement
- VIDEO: Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}