Safe testing of self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh focus of mayor's executive order

PITTSBURGH - An executive order regarding the testing and development of autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh was announced Monday by Mayor Bill Peduto.
The order outlines the city’s objectives and expectations for the safe testing of autonomous vehicles and assigns responsibilities for the development of reporting guidelines.
Uber, Carnegie Mellon University, Aurora Innovation, Argo AI and Aptiv are currently developing autonomous driving systems in the city. All five entities were present for Monday’s signing of the executive order.
The order is called the “Pittsburgh Principles.” A news release on the order identified the principles as follows:
- Instituting transparent lines of communication between the city and partners testing autonomous vehicles, and annual reports on the implementation of AV policies
- Promoting automated driving systems that encourage high vehicle occupancy with lower or no emissions, and lower cost and equitable transportation options
- Engaging industry leaders and community stakeholders to collaboratively facilitate the further development and deployment of self-driving technology
The order directs the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to collaborate with public agency partners, private sector industry and general public stakeholders in developing policy around the technology. The DOMI is also to develop guidelines for testing and report back to the public at least annually on progress.
