Safety concerns prompt city to move public hearing on proposed gun legislation

    PITTSBURGH - Safety concerns have prompted the city of Pittsburgh to move a public hearing on its proposed gun legislation.

    The controversial bill would ban semi-automatic weapons in the city.

    They would also prohibit anyone from buying or using a bump stock and allow courts to take any guns deemed to be illegal.

    Now, Thursday's meeting will be held in the lobby of the city-county building.

