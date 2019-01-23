Safety concerns prompt city to move public hearing on proposed gun legislation

PITTSBURGH - Safety concerns have prompted the city of Pittsburgh to move a public hearing on its proposed gun legislation.
The controversial bill would ban semi-automatic weapons in the city.
>PREVIOUS STORY: DA: Proposed Pittsburgh gun legislation would be found unconstitutional
They would also prohibit anyone from buying or using a bump stock and allow courts to take any guns deemed to be illegal.
Now, Thursday's meeting will be held in the lobby of the city-county building.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}