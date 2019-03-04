PITTSBURGH - In just a few weeks, Pittsburgh will be making safety improvements to parts of the South Side along East Carson Street.
Channel 11 has learned it is a three-part project involving the city, Pennsylvania Department of Transporation and the Allegheny County Port Authority. Two of the projects will begin in the spring.
The city will install lower pedestrian lights between South 10th and South 33rd streets. Officials said more light means more safety for people in the area, as well as businesses. The $3 million project also includes adding trees and flowers to beautify the streets.
PennDOT will begin its work between the Smithfield Street Bridge and South 33rd Street. The $17 million project will add newer traffic signals and wider crosswalks.
Channel 11 talked to people who work on the South Side who say they’re concerned for their safety and believe the improvements are needed.
“If you’re not watching, you definitely can get hit. I had a couple of incidents where I almost got hit or I’m a driver, so someone will walk out in front of me. I would definitely say it’s unsafe,” Charles Sledge said.
