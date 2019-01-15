Safety leaders meet in popular Pittsburgh neighborhood after spike in hate-related incidents

PITTSBURGH - Staying safe in one of Pittsburgh's most popular neighborhoods will be the topic of discussion Tuesday night with public safety leaders in Lawrenceville.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is expected to talk about some of the latest crime trends.
This is a regularly scheduled public safety meeting to discuss issues throughout the community, but this meeting comes after hate flyers were passed out throughout the neighborhood.
Lawrenceville United told Channel 11 they received at least a dozen reports of hate-like activity.
In addition, a Jewish-owned business was vandalized after the Tree of Life shooting.
It's unclear if these topics will be addressed during the meeting, but Hissrich is planning on attending.
