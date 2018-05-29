RANKIN, Pa. - The Coast Guard has removed two barges that sank in the Monongahela River last week after more than a dozen broke loose.
Channel 11 News has learned that one of the barges was removed over the weekend and the second was lifted up Tuesday morning.
>>PREVIOUS: Safety zone set up where barges broke loose, sank on Monongahela River
Now that the barges have been removed, the safety zone in the area between the Rankin and Homestead-Grays bridges has been lifted, but boaters are still encouraged to travel at the slowest safe speed.
