  • Safety zone on Mon River lifted after removal of barges

    Updated:

    RANKIN, Pa. - The Coast Guard has removed two barges that sank in the Monongahela River last week after more than a dozen broke loose.

    Channel 11 News has learned that one of the barges was removed over the weekend and the second was lifted up Tuesday morning.

    >>PREVIOUS: Safety zone set up where barges broke loose, sank on Monongahela River

    Now that the barges have been removed, the safety zone in the area between the Rankin and Homestead-Grays bridges has been lifted, but boaters are still encouraged to travel at the slowest safe speed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Safety zone on Mon River lifted after removal of barges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures approaching 90 degrees Tuesday; shower, storm possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle heat while fighting fire at home in Ross Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police unveil Pride month decal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sewickley company creates decal to honor victims of Humboldt Bronco bus crash