PITTSBURGH - New equipment upgrades have some winter truck drivers in Pittsburgh worried that roads might not be kept as clean as drivers are used to.
The upgrades have to do with a GPS system that was recently installed in the trucks that salt Pittsburgh's roads.
To compound matters, Severe Weather Team 11 Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is forecasting more snow this year than last.
Tonight on 11 News at 6, Target 11's Rick Earle finds out how city officials are dealing with the potential safety risk.
