    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis is missing and is considered endangered according to police.

    Officers said Davis, 75, suffers from dementia and is also legally blind.

    Police said he was last seen Tuesday just before 7 a.m. leaving the New Life Personal Care Home on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport.

    Davis was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a blue knitted sweater. 

    Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to please call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.

    Davis played guard and was a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Steelers in the 1970s.

