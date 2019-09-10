MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis is missing and is considered endangered according to police.
Officers said Davis, 75, suffers from dementia and is also legally blind.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said he was last seen Tuesday just before 7 a.m. leaving the New Life Personal Care Home on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport.
Davis was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a blue knitted sweater.
Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to please call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.
Davis played guard and was a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Steelers in the 1970s.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person hit by vehicle on Route 48, road closed
- Man smells smoke, gets himself and two children out of Pittsburgh home
- Police: Football fan threatened New England Patriots for signing Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}