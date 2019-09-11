  • Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis found dead

    

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis has been found dead according to police. 

    Davis, 75, was missing from the New Life Care Personal Home in McKeesport.

    Police said Davis walked out just before 7 a.m. He was considered endangered because he suffered from dementia and was legally blind, police said.

    Davis played guard and was a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Steelers in the 1970s.

