Sandcastle opens for the season

PITTSBURGH - Sandcastle has opened for the summer!
The water park is celebrating its 29th season with some new additions, like 'The Dog House,' a specialty hot dog shop.
The park is open daily June 9 through Aug. 19 and weekends May 26-28, June 2-3, Aug. 25-26 and Sept. 1-3.
For more information on ticket prices, CLICK HERE.
