    NEWTOWN, Conn. - Every year, a group of cyclists rides 400 miles from Newtown to the nation's capital to rally support for gun control reform. This year, they're adding an extra stop along the way to show support for the victims of last fall's Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh.

    Team 26 is a group of cyclists who honor those who were killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

    Though the weather might not always be the best for their yearly rides, they push through to spread their message and rally support for their cause.

    "It's going to be just miserable. You know, it's cold and wet and we're probably going to hit a ton of rain but the spirit of today and the faith leaders and people coming out will keep us warm," cyclist Monte Frank told WVIT.

    Team 26 expects to reach the Tree of Life Synagogue by Thursday, May 2.
     

     

