PITTSBURGH - The FBI said it is now joing the investigation into a woman who disappeared nearly 25 years ago.
Billboards have been posted at different times around western Pennsylvania as investigators hoped some new clues would come forward as to what happened to Sarah Boehm.
The FBI said that, with the anniversary of her disappearance approaching on Sunday, they're asking for any tips or information you might remember.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Aaron Martin speaks with investigators about why this cold case is still being looked into and how a parallel investigation could provide some answers.
