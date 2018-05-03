Sarris Candies opening second store in Pittsburgh area

CANONSBURG, Pa. - If you’re flying in or out of Pittsburgh International Airport and need a chocolate fix, you’re in luck. Washington County-based Sarris Candies is opening its first retail location in the airport.
The store is scheduled to open May 22.
“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our products and make it easy for travelers to pick up some chocolates for friends, family, business associates or just some treats while flying,” said Bill Sarris, president of Sarris Candies.
The opening of the retail location is part of a partnership with the Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America.
