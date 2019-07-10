  • Saw Mill Run Blvd. project with lane restrictions starts Wednesday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Parts of a busy road are set to close at 7 a.m. and it's going to be a problem for a while in Allegheny County.

    The closure will be on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

