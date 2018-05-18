0 Saxonburg honors slain police chief by renaming stretch of road

A Butler County police chief killed in cold blood more than 37 years ago was honored Friday during National Police Week.

Saxonburg officials dedicated a section of Butler Street to Chief Gregory Adams, the same section where he was shot and killed in the line of duty back in December 1980.

“My father fought and died doing everything he could to find his way home, and that's dedication,” said Adams’ son, Ben.

New signs mark the stretch of road as Chief Gregory B. Adams Way.

“Above all, his name will be displayed for all passing by to see, to know and remember, that a brave man doing brave things one horrible December afternoon paid the ultimate price,” said current Chief Joseph Beachem.

Adams was shot and killed during a traffic stop with Donald Webb. He permanently injured Webb, who escaped and spent decades hiding in a home in Massachusetts.

Years of police work led police to his gravesite in his ex-wife's backyard last year, putting an end to the longest-running cold case involving a police chief in the country.

Ben Adams said his father lives on through actions, not just tributes.

“Those people that go out every day and dedicate their lives for the public good every day, that is my father's true legacy,” he said.

State lawmakers passed a bill to allow that stretch of road between West Main and West Water streets to be renamed in honor of the former police chief.

