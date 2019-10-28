  • Scam call claiming to be Butler Co. Court tricked woman into paying thousands of dollars, police say

    Updated:

    BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - State police said a 32-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be with the Butler County court system and that she owed the court thousands of dollars.

    The caller told her she owed a little over $2,000 and if she did not pay immediately, the price would go up.

    Police said the victim ended up paying the money to a false law firm. 

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz tells you how to keep yourself safe from scams like this one in the video above.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories