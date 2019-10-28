BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - State police said a 32-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be with the Butler County court system and that she owed the court thousands of dollars.
The caller told her she owed a little over $2,000 and if she did not pay immediately, the price would go up.
Police said the victim ended up paying the money to a false law firm.
Police said the victim ended up paying the money to a false law firm.
