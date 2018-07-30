Scam calls involving fake utility workers on the rise in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - There's a warning for people in Butler County about a new round of phone scams.
Scammers are trying to trick people out of hundreds of dollars by posing as power company workers.
Electric companies such as Central Electric Cooperative and West Penn Power are warning customers that they will never cold call them or threaten to turn off their power unless you pay.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz will have a live report in Butler County with how they're trying to trick innocent people, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
