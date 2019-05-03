PITTSBURGH - Have backup plans in place for outdoor activities the next couple of days as several systems bring the chance for showers and storms.
No day will be a washout, but some of the storms Friday afternoon and evening will bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.
Related Headlines
Scattered showers will be with us through the day Friday, with some afternoon thunderstorms possible.
The ingredients for severe weather will come together during the day Friday, especially from Pittsburgh south through Washington and Fayette counties.
Kids walking home from the bus stop in Pittsburgh, Monroeville and Canonsburg will need to watch for storms late Friday, and drivers headed home from work may need to allow some extra time, too.
Check back often for updates and download the Severe Weather Team 11 app before you head out so you can get the latest warnings, should any be issued.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}