PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 7:31 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of Fayette County until 10:30 p.m. This includes Uniontown, Oliver, Fairchance, and Hopwood among other nearby places. Do not drive through flooded streets. Turn around, don't drown.
The big story Sunday will again be the humidity with the dew point in the mid 70s which is remarkably high for this part of the country.
The high temperature will be around 90 and with a dew point in the mid 70s, it will feel like it is near 100 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms may develop north along I-80 and drift south. Any storms that pop up may have heavy rain, including flooding downpours and the possibility of gusty, damaging winds.
Please check on the elderly to see if they have at least a fan, if not air conditioning, and pay attention to pets, making sure they are not in distress.
There are a number of local cooling centers activated in advance of the hottest weather we've seen this summer.
Cooler, more comfortable weather will return next week.
