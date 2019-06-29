PITTSBURGH - From mid-morning through early afternoon Saturday, scattered thunderstorms will cross the area.
Any storm may become strong, with heavy rain, high wind gusts and hail.
High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s, and it will feel a bit hotter when you factor in the high humidity.
On Sunday, after a cool front clears the region, the wind will be from the northwest for a short period of time, turning back the humidity briefly. Then, heat and humidity will return for the balance of next week.
