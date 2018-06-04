  • School 'adventure' prompts security scare, delays graduation in Indiana County

    Updated:

    ARMAGH, Pa. - Graduation ceremonies postponed at a western Pennsylvania high school due to a security scare are now scheduled Monday evening, but officials say eight students will not be allowed to take part.

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    State police in Indiana County say 10 seniors at United Junior-Senior High School in East Wheatfield entered a restricted area of the school Friday. Eight of them, including one student wearing a backpack, were seen on surveillance video entering a crawlspace.

    State troopers and Pittsburgh K-9 and bomb squad units responded and searched the school but found no dangerous or explosive items.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Superintendent Barbara Parkins said the students apparently believed (wrongly) that they would emerge at the football field. She said "some of them referred to it as an adventure." Parkins said she anticipates some criminal charges .

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    School 'adventure' prompts security scare, delays graduation in Indiana County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys, damages buildings at shuttered Poconos resort

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mother staged son's DUI

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman's body found in creek, son arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body recovered in search for woman missing in creek