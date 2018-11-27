School blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP)— Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken as long as it's not Chick-fil-A.
Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community."
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The fast-food chain was included in previous surveys.
Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values. Its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."
Chick-fil-A says it has "no policy of discrimination against any group."
Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a "form of exclusion." But the school says it wanted to be "faithful to our values of inclusion."
The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fire reported at South Hills Village Mall
- Photos: Melania Trump unveils 2018 White House Christmas decorations
- 'Lunch shaming' ban puts Washington state school district $21,000 in debt
- VIDEO: SWAT responding after 2 females shot in Harrison Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}