School board director accused of being anti-Semitic to rabbi resigns

The Gateway School District board director has resigned in the wake of criticism.
He's accused of being anti-Semitic to a rabbi.
Another board member said that everyone assumed the board director was going to apologize to the Rabbi at Thursday night's meeting, but he didn't, and the board member said the situation really blew up.
The director said he said his resignation is because he's moving out of the district, not because of the controversy.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan talked to other board members who were at the meeting. Hear from them on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}