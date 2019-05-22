School board member censured over racist post loses primary

William Merrell was one of six Republican primary candidates seeking nominations for five seats on the board in Peters Township, a school district outside Pittsburgh.
Related >>> School board member defends himself over racist social media post
His loss Tuesday came one day after the board made its censure decision. Merrell has apologized for his posts, saying that although he has a right to voice his views on different issues he realized they may have caused harm.
Screenshots of several posts started circulating last week on social media. The since-deleted post included a link to a list suggesting what would happen if all African Americans left the U.S. It featured a graphic with a racial slur.
State law had barred the board from removing Merrell.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million sold in Allegheny County
- Armor, ammunition among items found in home after SWAT situation
- Woman dies, leaves instructions to have beloved, healthy pet euthanized, buried with her
- VIDEO: Massive water main break floods part of Strip District
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}