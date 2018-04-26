  • School bus aide fired for ‘inappropriate touching'

    Updated:

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A school bus aide in the Fox Chapel Area School District has been fired after an alleged incident involving “inappropriate touching,” a letter sent home to parents Thursday said.

    The alleged incident happened on a school bus and the driver reported it to ABC Transit, the district’s bus contractor, according to the letter.

    Related Headlines

    ABC Transit immediately suspended the aide and contacted the district, which then alerted authorities, including ChildLine and the Indiana Township Police Department, officials said.

    The aide, who had all the required clearances to be employed by the bus company, was terminated after being immediately removed from service the same day as the alleged incident, the letter said.

    Charges are pending and the incident is being investigated by the Allegheny County Police Department.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus aide fired for ‘inappropriate touching'

  • Headline Goes Here

    RESCHEDULED: Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park gets new date

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best places to buy a cake in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community groups say, 'Amazon HQ2 Has No Home in Pgh'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man shot to death while on way to mother's home