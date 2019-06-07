OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus and a second vehicle.
Butler County emergency officials said the incident happened on Chicora Road in Oakland Township.
Crews at the scene told Channel 11 there were six kids on board the bus at the time of the crash, and injuries are considered minor.
Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene. Continue to check back for updates on this developing story.
