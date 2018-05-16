  • School bus involved in accident in downtown Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

    The accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on the Boulevard of the Allies at the Liberty Bridge.

    No children were on the bus.

    There are heavy traffic delays in the area because of the accident.

