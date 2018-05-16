PITTSBURGH - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.
The accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on the Boulevard of the Allies at the Liberty Bridge.
No children were on the bus.
There are heavy traffic delays in the area because of the accident.
BREAKING NEWS: Heavy Delays Building along the Blvd of the Allies Outbound and Liberty Tunnel / Bridge Inbound Due to Accident Involving a School Bus. No Kids on the Bus. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9TCc268e2H— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 16, 2018
