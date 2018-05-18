School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Coraopolis Friday.
According to Allegheny County officials, the three-vehicle accident happened in the 300 block of Coraopolis Road.
Robinson: 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus - 300 block of Coraopolis Road.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 18, 2018
It is unclear if anyone was injured, and if there are any road restrictions because of the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
