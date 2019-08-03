  • New rule would require all new buses in Iowa must have lap, shoulder belts

    Iowa - The Iowa State Board of Education wants all new school buses to be outfitted with lap-shoulder seat belts.

    The new rule will now go to the state legislature's Administrative Rules Committee for a final vote. If passed, Iowa would join five other states requiring new school buses to have seat belts.

    Requiring seat belts adds about $8,000 to the cost of a new bus.

    "It's resources that's not going to something else. It's not buying laptops or computers. It's not putting furniture in classrooms or fixing buildings," said Oelwein School District Superintendent Josh Ehn.

    If approved, the new seat belt rule will take effect in October. 

    In Pennsylvania, the law only requires seat belts on certain small buses.

