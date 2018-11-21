School district holding meeting for parents after teacher charged

A day after a teacher was charged with inappropriately touching an elementary school student during class, the North Hills School District will hold an informational meeting for parents.
“The panel speakers will provide pertinent information for you to learn how to talk with your child about potential victimization as well as knowing when to speak up,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick J. Mannarino in a release.
The meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. in the high school auditorium, will also feature members of the Ross Township Police Department, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC Child Advocacy Center and PAAR, a victim advocacy group.
A similar meeting will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
Renee Wallace will be at the meeting and report on the discussions for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The investigation into Nathan Buttenfield’s alleged crimes will not be discussed, police said.
Buttenfield, who was barred from district grounds days after the allegation was made, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
He was released on $50,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court next month.
