  School district votes to start its own police force

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin School Board recently voted to start its own police force.

    School Board President David Marshall said the board thinks a police force can be created utilizing the district’s current security budget, but adds the vote only starts the process of exploring options.

