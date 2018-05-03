School district votes to start its own police force

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin School Board recently voted to start its own police force.
School Board President David Marshall said the board thinks a police force can be created utilizing the district’s current security budget, but adds the vote only starts the process of exploring options.
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., we're working to talk to parents about the proposal.
