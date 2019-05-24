PITTSBURGH - Officials told Channel 11 there are four schools that were locked down Friday morning.
They included Pittsburgh West Liberty, Southbrook 6-8, Pioneer and Brookline.
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said the lock downs were in connection with a nearby threat and police presence.
