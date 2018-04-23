School locked down after juvenile outside appeared to be holding a gun

CARNEGIE, Pa. - There was a scare outside Carnegie Elementary School when a call went out to police about a person with a gun.
An alert was sent to parents about what happened.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., witnesses tell us what they saw that led to the police response.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of double homicide
- Waffle House shooting: Man accused of killing 4 in Tennessee arrested
- Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy
- VIDEO: Family dog poisoned by drugs
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}