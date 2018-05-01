PITTSBURGH - A school van was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on the Parkway North.
The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the highway near Venture Street. There are traffic delays in the area.
It is unclear whether any children were in the van.
BREAKING NEWS: Accident Inbound Parkway North near Venture St - Involves School Van. No word if any children are on the bus - State Police on the Scene. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/MYk7YMCQFg— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 1, 2018
