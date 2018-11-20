School van rear-ends school bus; driver allegedly admits to looking at phone

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A school van rear-ended a school bus in Duquesne on Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at Commonwealth and Overland avenues, police said. Both vehicles were headed for Duquesne Elementary School.
The bus was stopped with warning lights activated as children boarded. The van crashed into the back of the bus, and police say the 69-year-old driver told them he was looking at his cellphone at the time.
Children were aboard both vehicles, but no one was hurt, police said.
The driver faces several citations and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, police said.
